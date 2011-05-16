Puig:Simoncelli is dangerous #Motogp

The Spanish manager gave an interview to RTVE.com, during which he called the Italian rider “a complete moron.”



“We all saw what happened – Puig said – and there is nothing more to say. It was a disaster, and the images speak for themselves. We have been saying for a while now that this guy (Simoncelli, ed) is dangerous. I really believe that he is a complete moron, and he doesn’t understand anything that’s going on around him. I hope his team realizes who they are dealing with, because this guy needs to be locked away. I hope the Safety Commission realizes who Simoncelli really is. He was already warned at Estoril, when Lorenzo said something to him, but it seems like he doesn’t care at all. And this is serious.”

Alberto then added: “First off, Dani was right because he was ahead, and Simoncelli forced the move. A guy broke a bone today, and this fact cannot be forgiven. Now I’m only interested in how Dani is doing, and taking him home. But this problem only exists with Simoncelli, who is completely ignorant.”

