Rossi happy with 1st Podium for Ducati #Motogp

“I’m so happy – the first podium with Ducati is a great emotion, especially because I arrived there after a difficult period when we were struggling a lot with my physical condition, and also to understand the bike more,” he said.

“But it’s becoming better and better, and the race today was very, very fun. I did quite a good start, some overtaking, and I hooked my bike to Dovi and [Jorge] Lorenzo. We had a different setting and I was faster than the rest of the weekend.

“At the end it was great, because I did some good laps to go with Jorge and I was able to overtake him. But then Dovi arrived, so another battle with him.

“We are going in a good way but still in some places we lose a bit too much. When I tried to overtake Dovi I thought it was the last lap, but we had another one – I wasn’t sure. But anyway it was difficult and congratulations to Dovi.”

Rossi was jubilant on the podium and admitted that the feeling was almost as good as a win.

“This third place is not like a victory, but similar,” he said”

