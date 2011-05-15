Pedrosa breaks collarbone in LeMans #Motogp

Dani Pedrosa has been diagnosed with a broken right collarbone following his collision with Marco Simoncelli in the French Grand Prix.

The pair were battling for second two thirds of the way through the race when Pedrosa fell as Simoncelli turned in across him from the outside line to try and retake the place.

Simoncelli escaped the incident but was given a ride-through penalty for causing the clash, dropping him from second place to fifth.

Pedrosa was clutching his collarbone as soon as he came to rest, and the injury was confirmed as soon as he received medical checks in the paddock.

The Spaniard had only just completed his recovery from a fracture to the other side of his collarbone, sustained in a practice crash at Motegi last year. This injury required two sets of surgery, the second only a month ago, as a plate inserted to fix the problem was causing numbness in Pedrosa’s arm.

The next MotoGP race is one of Pedrosa’s home events, the Catalunya Grand Prix, in three weeks’ time

