Simoncelli: Its starting to piss me off #Motogp

Marco Simoncelli continues to go fast. Fast on the

track and fast with the press, which is starting to

annoy him with all this talk about aggressive riding.

How do you feel about all this recent

controversy ?

“Honestly this talking is busting my balls because

it’s all talk about nothing. People are talking about

things that never happened and I’m getting sick of

answering questions about it. Sitting here and

talking changes nothing. The MotoGP riders that

were my heroes in the 1990’s, guys like Schwantz,

Lawson, Doohan and Gardner, have nothing in

common with today’s riders. They would scratch

each others eyes out on the track, then shake hands

on the podium and go for a beer together afterward.

Now there are a million headaches over things that

still haven’t happened and it’s starting to piss me

off.”

gpone.com

Advertisements