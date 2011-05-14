Simoncelli: Its starting to piss me off #Motogp
Marco Simoncelli continues to go fast. Fast on the
track and fast with the press, which is starting to
annoy him with all this talk about aggressive riding.
How do you feel about all this recent
controversy ?
“Honestly this talking is busting my balls because
it’s all talk about nothing. People are talking about
things that never happened and I’m getting sick of
answering questions about it. Sitting here and
talking changes nothing. The MotoGP riders that
were my heroes in the 1990’s, guys like Schwantz,
Lawson, Doohan and Gardner, have nothing in
common with today’s riders. They would scratch
each others eyes out on the track, then shake hands
on the podium and go for a beer together afterward.
Now there are a million headaches over things that
still haven’t happened and it’s starting to piss me
off.”
